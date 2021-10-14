4-H Youth Council Attends Leadership Retreat

Published by admin on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 4:30am

Fayette County 4-H Council members attended a Youth 4-H County Council Leadership Retreat held in Independence.

Some 23 county council members from Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, and Fayette counties participated in team building activities while exploring the qualities of a strong leader. The annual leadership retreat provides youth a chance to network and learn from neighboring councils.

Through a number of hands-on activities members worked well to enhance their interpersonal skills, said Angie Dougherty, state 4-H youth program specialist.

