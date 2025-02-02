Area Girls Punch Tickets to State
By:
Michael Hohenbrink
Editor
Regionals Friday saw three area girls qualify for State.
South Winneshiek wrestled at East Buchanan in Class 1A while NH/TV wrestled at Osage.
For the Lady Warriors, Maddy Jansen qualified at 135.
Jansen stands at 25-8.
For NH/TV, Sophie Glaser qualified at 130. She stands at 39-10.
Ava Trende qualified at 235. She stands at 29-10.
State wrestling kicks off Thursday and runs through Friday at the Stream Arena down in Coralville.
Category:
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.