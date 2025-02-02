Area Girls Punch Tickets to State

Published by admin on Sun, 02/02/2025 - 9:38am
By: 
Michael Hohenbrink
Editor

Regionals Friday saw three area girls qualify for State.

South Winneshiek wrestled at East Buchanan in Class 1A while NH/TV wrestled at Osage.

For the Lady Warriors, Maddy Jansen qualified at 135.

Jansen stands at 25-8.

For NH/TV, Sophie Glaser qualified at 130. She stands at 39-10.

Ava Trende qualified at 235. She stands at 29-10.

State wrestling kicks off Thursday and runs through Friday at the Stream Arena down in Coralville.

Category:

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.