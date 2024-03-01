Winter Storm Will Impact Region
Michael Hohenbrink
Mid-America Publishing
The National Weather Service is now calling it a certainty a Winter Storm will hit the area.
Currently, Snow Emergencies are already being declared in area communities as the storm is set to hit late Monday.
Calmar, Fort Atkinson and Spillville are among communities warning residents to follow Snow Parking restrictions.
The snow is set to hit around 9 p.m. for most of the readership area.
Western Iowa is already seeing impacts from the storm.
Here is the current NWS prediction (Monday afternoon):
Tonight
