Winter Storm Will Impact Region

Published by admin on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 8:20am

A semi loaded with cattle is pictured after sliding off the road in Sioux County in western Iowa as northeastern Iowa braces for what is coming in the next few hours.
Michael Hohenbrink
The National Weather Service is now calling it a certainty a Winter Storm will hit the area.

Currently, Snow Emergencies are already being declared in area communities as the storm is set to hit late Monday.

Calmar, Fort Atkinson and Spillville are among communities warning residents to follow Snow Parking restrictions.

The snow is set to hit around 9 p.m. for most of the readership area.

Western Iowa is already seeing impacts from the storm.

Here is the current NWS prediction (Monday afternoon):

Tonight

Snow, mainly after 9pm. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 29. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tuesday
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. High near 30. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday
Cloudy, with a high near 24. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

 

