$20,000 Bond Set After Clermont Search Warrant
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 76 State Street in the City of Clermont Wednesday.
This search warrant stemmed from a several month-long investigation that determined 63-year-old Robert William Kurdelmeyer of Clermont had a large amount of child pornography in his possession.
Numerous computers were seized from the residence, and Kurdelmeyer was arrested and charged with numerous counts of Purchase/Possess Depiction of Minor in a Sex Act 1st Offense, Class D Felony.
He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on $20,000 bond. This is a continuing investigation and more charges are pending.
