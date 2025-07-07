Archaeological Study Comes Up Clear

JACKSON JUNCTION - The Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office received good news recently as work on V68 can move forward.

“We did the archeological [study] and came up with nothing,” said Mike Weis, Assistant Engineer.

Weis briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning.

The absence of any American Indian or Pioneer remains allows the county to proceed without obstacle.

As a result, signage should go up soon for bridge work just outside of Jackson Junction.

Meanwhile, other work continues.

“We’re still working on Neste,” said Weis. “Hopefully with the rain we’re still making progress.”

Wrapping up in a couple of weeks is hoped for, though Mother Nature has a way of intervening.

Spillville’s Main Street/W14 is set to be closed as part of a water main construction. That is set for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. affecting 700 feet.

Additionally, River City Paving’s bid for B32 work came in just under $80,000.

The board gave its approval to the bid for overlay work.

“The Frankville project is getting set up for next year, too,” said Weis.