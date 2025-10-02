Area Girls See State Action

A busy two days at Girls State Wrestling saw some excitement for South Winneshiek and NH/TV.

NH/TV’s Ava Trende marked a milestone with one of the fastest wins by fall as she put down Pekin’s Rylee Frye.

At 27 seconds, Trende was one of just a few girls to log that accomplishment in under 30 seconds.

Trende and teammate Sophie Glaser both finished in seventh.

During the competition, Glaser did battle at 130 as she won by fall at 5:29 over Saydel’s Haylee Sherman, then lost by fall at 1:00 in the quarterfinal to Union Community’s Jillian Worthen and then lost by fall at 2:48 to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Cameron Halbur before seeing a loss by tech fall to Logan-Magnolia-Woodbine’s Jordan Buffum and then a win by 12-2 major decision to Central’s Mayleigh Medberry.

At 235, Trende lost by fall at 1:00 to Humboldt’s Brooklyn Robinson in the first round, won by fall at :27 over Pekin’s Rylee Frye in Consolation Round 1, won by fall at 1:29 over Northeast’s Skylar Wegener in Consolation Round 2, lost by fall at 2:30 to Carroll’s Emma Daniels in Consolation Round 3 and then won by fall at 1:43 over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Ella Ray.

For South Winneshiek, Maddy Jansen at 135 lost by 7-0 decision to Williamsburg’s Cecila Gryp in the first round and then lost by 10-9 decision to Oskaloosa’s Mia Luck.