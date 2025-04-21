Area Reacts to Passing of Pope Francis

Catholics across the area were reacting at press time to news of the passing of Pope Francis after making it to Easter Sunday.

In recent months, Pope Francis had been beset with health issues, and the Holy See confirmed overnight that he passed away.

Archbishop Thomas Zinkula issued a statement Monday morning shortly before 8 a.m.

“With deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of our Holy Father Pope Frances,” said the Most Rev. Zinkula.

“We trust his soul to the loving mercy of the God eh served so faithfully, and we pray for the Church he leaves behind, that we may continue to embody the Gospel values he so dearly cherished.”

The Very Rev. Henry Huber, pastor of St. Aloysius Calmar, St. Francis de Sales Ossian, Our Lady of Seven Dolors Festina and St. Wenceslaus Spillville, offered his thoughts.

“As Catholics we are saddened by the passing of the Holy Father,” said the Rev. Huber. “At this time as Catholics we will pray for the repose of his soul and that he will know the joys of eternal life.”

The decling health of the Holy Father made news of his passing not completely unexpected.

"Given his health issues over the past few weeks, I wasn’t surprised by the news but was saddened by his loss and commend him to Almighty God," said the Rev. Nick Radloff, pastor of the Christ Our Hope Cluster of Little Turkey, Lawler, Protivin, Fort Atkinson, St. Lucas and Waucoma.

The Rev. Radloff said he would add his prayers for the repose of the Holy Father.

"My prayers now are for the soul of Pope Francis and that the Holy Spirit send us another worthy shepherd after the heart of Christ," said the Rev. Radloff.