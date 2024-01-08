Authorities: No Danger to Public After Stabbing

DECORAH - There is no ongoing danger to the public after a stabbing near two schools in Decorah Wednesday, authorities insist.

Emergency personnel responded to 607 S. Mill St. in Decorah around 7:26 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

One man was taken to WinnMed by ambulance while law enforcement secured the scene.

Alfredo Morales Hernandez, 37, of Decorah, was arrested for willful injury resulting in a serious injury following the incident near both Decorah Middle School and St. Benedict Catholic School.

A press release from the Decorah Police Department said no further details will be released at this time.