Barta Named Road Superintendent

Winneshiek County Secondary Roads has promoted one of its own.

Road Foreman-Southern Darin Barta has been named the new Winneshiek County Road Superintendent.

During Monday morning’s meeting of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, the board approved moving Barta up to the Road Superintendent job.

Supervisors also heard prices are going up for the Secondary Roads department.

Road rock is up eight percent while sand is up six percent, according to Engineer Michael Keuny.

“This is consistent with other counties,” said Keuny.

While other counties are also seeing the increased prices as inflation continues, the Engineer is less than thrilled.

“Obviously, it’s about a quarter of our budget,” said Keuny.

The Engineer said he would be taking a look at the budget and seeing what options were possible.