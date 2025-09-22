Board Finally Approves Decorah Sports Complex Funding

The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors once again returned to funding the Decorah Sports Complex during Monday’s meeting.

Being able to pay the money over three years instead of right away has added to support after a split board rejected the idea last week 3-2.

That ability to budget and pay over time has provided a nudge.

“Which makes it a little more doable,” said Chairman Dan Langreck.

The chairman said he would be willing to contribute $5,000, but he did not support an effort by Supervisor Shirley Vermace to subsequently increase the amount to $10,000 after he voiced willingness to go for the $5,000 Monday.

Recent comments at City of Decorah City Council meetings drew ire from board members.

“There are a couple of people there that are out of touch with reality,” said Langreck. “They’re going to have to watch their spending,” said Langreck.

Supervisor Mark Vick was also critical.

He criticized what he saw as a lack of ability by city officials to “plan sensibly” for the city’s own interests.

Comments about the board by city officials were seen by Vick as over the line.

“Don’t come here and bash us,” said Vick.

Board discussion focused on City of Decorah comments as compared to interactions between other municipalities and the board.

Supervisor Steve Kelsay pointed to the five incorporated communities in his district and their needs.

“And I don’t want to see some of those little cities become unincorporated,” said Kelsay.

Vick said he was not seeing representatives from Calmar, Ossian and Fort Atkinson et al. bad mouthing the board. Instead, interactions have been respectful.

Vermace said that at the end of the day Decorah does play an outsized role compared to other cities.

“When Decorah does well, the county does well,” said Vermace. “We’ve got to create new revenue.”

The funding resolution passed 3-2, with the funding contingent on the city winning its CAT grant.

“I’m sure I’m going to take a lot from my constituents on this one,” said Langreck. “I hope they trust me.”