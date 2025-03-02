BREAKING - County Eyes Speed Limit Rise

DECORAH - Spillville’s Sen. Mike Klimesh plans to introduce legislation to follow Minnesota’s speed limit law.

Speeds for many Iowa roads could soon move up to 60 mph.

That was the news Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors heard Monday morning.

“[Klimesh] will be the one introducing it, I understand,” said Kelsay, who said he understood it has a good chance of passing.

While a local legislator is behind the push, the entirety of the Hawkeye State would be affected.

“It does a statewide impact,” said Supervisor Steve Kelsay.

State Highways would likely be affected, but the bill could also include other roadways.

Kelsay said he had been asked about what the cost might be for Winneshiek County.

Without knowing specifics and without doing some research, the engineer was not able to immediately give a cost estimate.

“I have not seen the bill,” said Winneshiek County Engineer Michael Keuny.

Speed signs in Winneshiek County are changed every 10 years currently, according to Auditor Ben Steines.

If the speed does change, the county would not to accelerate changing some signs.

In recent years, Minnesota had upgraded its speed law to allow many roadways to be 60 mph.