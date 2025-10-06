Calmar Native Claman Has New Graphic Novel

Artist and South Winneshiek High School alumna Sabrina Claman will return to Iowa this June to participate in a public artist talk celebrating the release of What Happened on the Garden Street Bus, a graphic novel she illustrated in collaboration with first-time author Garry Klein.

The event will take place Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.

Claman, who graduated from the University of Iowa in 2020 with a BFA in Drawing and a minor in Japanese, is currently pursuing her MFA in Digital Media & Design at the University of Connecticut, where she also teaches college-level courses.

This event marks a rare opportunity for the public to meet and hear from Claman directly, as much of her creative work is typically behind the scenes — spanning books, comics, and animated media.

“I don’t often get public opportunities to interact with my audiences,” Claman said. “Since my work usually lives in books and digital spaces as one-on-one experiences for the viewer, I’m especially thankful and excited to connect with new and familiar faces at this event.”

What Happened on the Garden Street Bus, published by Ice Cube Press, is a full-color, 66- page graphic novel that shows how a simple act of kindness on a city bus rippled outward, connecting a diverse group of strangers.

The story’s themes of empathy, community, and everyday transformation are brought to life through Claman’s vibrant illustrations.

Though the story is based on true events experienced by the author, the intergenerational tale holds special meaning for Claman because the original character design for the main character was inspired by her late grandfather, Arnold Meyer of Calmar, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on June 12, 2025.

“It feels serendipitous that this public event I suddenly get to be a part of, and the chance to interact with people who enjoy the story, falls on his birthday and that I get to be in Iowa for it. My grandparents’ memory is a large part of my artistic practice — even my current thesis project for my masters. So, naturally, it means a lot to me.”

The evening will feature a reading from the book by author Garry Klein, followed by a conversation with Claman and David Gould, a prominent educator at the University of Iowa’s Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education and Talent Development.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.prairielights.com or www.icecubepress.com