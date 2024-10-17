Career Felon With 15 Convictions Found Guilty After Burglary

A man with 15 prior felony convictions who used a stolen motorcycle to drive from Minnesota to Iowa and broke into a Winneshiek County home to steal firearms and other items has been convicted in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

His conviction was aided by his dropping of unscratched Minnesota lottery tickets that were traced.

Steven Michael Current, 58, of Canton, Minnesota, was convicted of one count of possession of firearms as a felon and one count of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle.

In a plea agreement, Current admitted that he had 15 prior felony convictions, and Sept. 26, 2022, he broke into a rural Winneshiek County home and stole eight firearms. Current also admitted that he drove a stolen 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle from Canton, Minnesota, to the burglary scene. This motorcycle was stolen from a home in Rochester, Minnesota, June 9, 2022. Current admitted that, during the burglary, he dropped two unscratched Minnesota lottery tickets from his pocket. Current was identified by images captured on a home camera system, and by images from the Minnesota store where Current purchased the lottery tickets.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Current remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Current faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years’ imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, and3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and was investigated by Winneshiek County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s Office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.