County Asked About Deaf Child Sign Refusal

DECORAH - The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors heard an appeal for reconsideration regarding Deaf Child signage.

Signage has been requested in the area of the Decorah Middle School.

During Monday morning’s meeting of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, parent Miranda McGrath came to the board to appeal a recent decision by the County Engineer.

“The county engineer met this request in a way that came across as rude and condescending,” said McGrath.

According to McGrath, the county engineer pointed to cost and a lack of studies establishing efficacy.

McGrath’s daughter, Tabitha, 12, a Decorah MS student, is suffering from progressive hearing loss.

Born with normal hearing, the child is seeing increasing hearing loss.

“We anticipate in the next year to two years her to be completely deaf,” said McGrath.

The board was sympathetic to the request for deaf child signage.

“I think we can come to a resolution about this,” said Chairman Dan Langreck.

County Engineer Michael Keuny briefed the board on his decision.

“When I take a request I try to look at through the lens of…putting county taxpayer money to good use,” said Keuny.

“And in this case…the signs haven’t been proven or disproven to work,” said Keuny. “We don’t know where we want to put it. We don’t have locations.”

The County Engineer pointed to a consensus among the state commission for engineers that no clear benefit has to date been established.

There is ample yard space in the area, and this is not a multi-family situation with cases plural of need.

“I’m trying to do my job the best I know,” said Keuny.

A request has come in from the school, but Keuny said that control of the right of way makes it county control.

Keuny deferred to the board with the decision.

If the county itself approves the request, Secondary Roads can put in the signage, but Keuny wanted the county to make the formal decision.

Approval was given to approve signage in this case.

Additionally, the board saw discussion on enacting a policy for future requests.