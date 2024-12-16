County Eyes Frankville Water Concerns

FRANKVILLE - Residents are looking with concern at their tap water.

A concern over rust and iron in the water was raised during Monday’s meeting of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors as representatives of the Frankville Water Board appealed to county officials.

Extra chemical use has been recommended for the community.

There are 53 households involved who are served by the community’s water.

A polyphosphate chemical could be added.

The community of Castalia in the southern part of the county has seen a similar situation, the board heard.

To fix the situation, $4,500 would be needed to get the chemical set up going.

“One time or annually?” asked Supervisor Shirley Vermace.

The board was told it would be a one-time expense.

No wiggle room exists with current funding plans.

“We don’t have anything in the budget,” said Auditor Ben Steines. “You would have to amend the budget.”

The board agreed to move ahead with the expense with the intent to amend the budget.

The cost would take care of just the set up with the Frankville Water Board taking care of the regular purchase of the chemical to be added.

Supervisors heard that rates for users in Frankville just saw a raise, and the cost breakdown per household would be around $2, within the parameters the water board views as capable of being absorbed.

Vermace asked whether the move would be for just the visible orange color but not the taste.

Supervisors heard that residents had not expressed concern over the taste but just the odd appearance.