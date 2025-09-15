County Refuses Decorah Funding Request Again

DECORAH - The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors returned once again to the City of Decorah’s request for county dollars to help to fund its new Sports Complex as the board met Monday.

“After doing a lot of pondering this weekend…my viewpoint is this is off from the start,” said Chairman Dan Langreck.

Without knowing what next year has coming, Langreck is reluctant to commit money from the county budget.

“It would be fiscal irresponsibility on this board’s part if we pledged money,” said Langreck.

His reluctance was in opposition to Supervisor Shirley Vermace who voice support.

A recurring theme has been an issue of fairness with the City of Decorah receiving money while the rest of the county would not see the complex in their community.

“And I want to stress I’m getting sick of the whole city versus county thing,” said Vermace.

She argued that Decorah was part of the county.

Langreck pointed to cuts across multiple county agencies that have been seen.

“What department are you going to clip?” asked Langreck.

Vermace argued it would be possible.

“I think we can find that money,” said Vermace.

She said tourism was an important aspect to the county economy.

This drew opposition from Supervisor Mark Vick.

“Ag is the number one income in this county,” said Vick. “That is where we need infrastructure.”

He also pointed to public safety, for example fire departments, as more important.

Supervisor Steve Kelsay referred to “spending money we don’t have” and voiced his opposition to giving funds to the project.

“So, I can’t support it,” said Kelsay.

Vermace then suggested lowering the funding to even $5,000, as a token that would help the City of Decorah use the county’s funding promise to get state funding.

Vick was adamant that the time to make the request was months in advance, allowing for county planning in accordance with its needs and abilities.

“You can’t come two weeks before you need it,” said Vick.

The board voted 3-2 with Vick, Langreck and Kelsay opposing funding and Vermace and Supervise Mark Faldet supporting funding.

Meanwhile, Winneshiek County Secondary Roads is looking for a staff member.

“We are taking applications for a new blade operator,” said Keuny.

Applications for the equipment operator position will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 26 or until the position is filled.

Discussion followed on staffing, especially as winter nears.

“I haven’t been here in a bad winter,” said Keuny.