County Wants Middle Calmar Work Accelerated

CALMAR - Getting work on Middle Calmar Road moved up is drawing support from Winneshiek County officials.

During Monday morning’s meeting of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, Engineer Michael Keuny briefed the board on where things stand.

Right now, current plans call for Middle Calmar Road to see work in 2029.

Supervisor Shirley Vermace asked about posting a five-year plan for Secondary Roads for public discussion, an issue that has previously been discussed.

Keuny said this was not yet completed.

Regarding Middle Calmar Road, getting the work sooner would take outside funding.

“It’s a major collector in a sense in taking traffic off [Highway] 52,” said Supervisor Steve Kelsay.

Traffic on Middle Calmar Road takes pressure off of Highway 52.

Middle Calmar Road does present some safety issues that might be able to be translated into grant funding, but Keuny said he was uncertain how to make this happen.

Convincing federal authorities far removed from this area that the road is important might be difficult.

“Someone in D.C. might see Highway 52 and say ‘Why do we need to spend money on this [Middle Calmar Road] right here?’” said Auditor Ben Steines.

Traffic counts could be helpful.

“The data we’re using is from 2021,” said Keuny. “It’s every four years.”

That means new traffic count data could be forthcoming soon.

Keuny also asked about a closed session.

“I will formally request a closed meeting regarding personnel and other matters sometime later this week,” said Keuny.

Steines cautioned that state law does not permit a closed session without adequate rationale.

Keuny expressed interest in meeting with one or two members of the board at a time for up to 30 minutes to go over the matter.

Beginning FY26, Winneshiek County will see increased support for veterans graves.

Approval was unanimous for an increase of $2 per grave.

Recycling Supervisor Hire Discussed

An existing county employee will likely transfer to fill the role of Recycling Supervisor.

Kelsay said the recycling center will continue to be a need. Assurance was given that the position will not cease to exist.

A start date of March 3 is planned for Jeff Kuboushek.

Kelsay pointed to “a depth of experience” for the new person.

“I think it’s a good hire, overall,” said Kelsay.

The hire drew unanimous approval.

Kuboushek is currently listed by Winneshiek County as Road Superintendent under the Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office/Secondary Roads.