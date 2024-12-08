Crack in Cold Case Yields Murder Charge

Following a lengthy cold case investigation led by the Winneshiek County

Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Polk County

Cyber Audit and JFACT and Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, the

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office charged James David Bachmurski, 65, of Emanuel

County, Georgia with Class “B” Felony Murder in the Second Degree Monday.

In early spring of 2017 Jade Marie Colvin, 15, was brought from Arizona to Iowa by her

mother to live at the James Bachmurski farm in rural southern Winneshiek County.

Five years later, in May of 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was first made aware by

the US Marshal Service, working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,

that Jade had not been seen or heard from since two days after her arrival at the Bachmurski

farm in 2017. Upon receiving this information, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office

immediately launched a full-scale investigation. Following an over two-year, multi-agency

investigation spanning several states, the case facts led to James Bachmurski being responsible

for the murder of 15-year-old Jade Marie Colvin.

Bachmurski was previously extradited from Emanuel County Jail in Georgia to Winneshiek

County on a probation violation arrest warrant for firearm crimes. James Bachmurski remains

incarcerated in the Winneshiek County Jail and is being held without bond.