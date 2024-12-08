Crack in Cold Case Yields Murder Charge
Following a lengthy cold case investigation led by the Winneshiek County
Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Polk County
Cyber Audit and JFACT and Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, the
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office charged James David Bachmurski, 65, of Emanuel
County, Georgia with Class “B” Felony Murder in the Second Degree Monday.
In early spring of 2017 Jade Marie Colvin, 15, was brought from Arizona to Iowa by her
mother to live at the James Bachmurski farm in rural southern Winneshiek County.
Five years later, in May of 2022, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was first made aware by
the US Marshal Service, working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,
that Jade had not been seen or heard from since two days after her arrival at the Bachmurski
farm in 2017. Upon receiving this information, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office
immediately launched a full-scale investigation. Following an over two-year, multi-agency
investigation spanning several states, the case facts led to James Bachmurski being responsible
for the murder of 15-year-old Jade Marie Colvin.
Bachmurski was previously extradited from Emanuel County Jail in Georgia to Winneshiek
County on a probation violation arrest warrant for firearm crimes. James Bachmurski remains
incarcerated in the Winneshiek County Jail and is being held without bond.
Category:
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.