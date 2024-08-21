Dahms Named Interim President

CALMAR - The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees has named current Acting President and Vice President of Finance and Administration Dave Dahms to the position of Interim President.

The Board’s decision was unanimous, and Dahms will serve as Interim President for a maximum of two years, with a salary of $260,000 for the first year of his contract.

Dahms has served as Acting President since October 2023. Dahms joined NICC as vice president in August 2015 and has led the College’s administration and financial operations. He previously served as vice president of finance and CFO for both Sinclair and Precision Equipment, where he was responsible for serving on the executive leadership team and provided oversight for all accounting, information technology, legal and risk management. Prior to 2007 Dahms served as corporate treasurer and vice president of finance for Bandag and Bridgestone/Bandag in Muscatine, where he had global responsibilities for financial services, treasury, legal and risk management.