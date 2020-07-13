Dairy Promoters Present Honors
It has been an unusual year for everyone, from schools to businesses.
Winneshiek County Dairy Promoters are among those who have had to adjust to disruptions with COVID-19.
The annual banquet was a casualty this year, but a ceremony Thursday gave at least some physical presence to recognition from the organization.
The full article appears in the July 7, 2020 issue.
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
calmarnews@midamericapub.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.