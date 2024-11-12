Decorah Council Seat Headed to Run-Off

DECORAH - A chaotic result was seen in the Decorah City Council election Tuesday.

“Because the City of Decorah has run-off provisions in their city ordinance, and none of the candidates received 50% +1 of the votes cast; there will be a run-off election on January 7th between the two candidates that received the most votes,” said Auditor Ben Steines.

Voter turnout was poor, as only 21.77 percent of registered voters bothered to cast ballots.

Top vote-getters were Cody A. Whittle with 673 ballots (49.02 percent) and Kent Klocke with 571 (41.59 percent).

Paul Wanless saw 129 votes (9.4 percent).

The race was to fill a vacancy for city council.