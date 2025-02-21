Decorah Educator Arrested on Exploitation Charge

Published by admin on Fri, 02/21/2025 - 1:04pm
By: 
Michael Hohenbrink
Editor

DECORAH - A felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee has been filed against one man.

The Decorah Police Department said Friday that Dustin Harland Bliven, 48, was arrested after a report from an individual with concerns about a relationship between a Decorah High School teacher and a student.

The individual thought the relationship was “inappropriate” and offered evidence that police said appeared to corroborate the claim.

Police notified the district and investigated.

