Decorah Educator Arrested on Exploitation Charge
By:
Michael Hohenbrink
Editor
DECORAH - A felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee has been filed against one man.
The Decorah Police Department said Friday that Dustin Harland Bliven, 48, was arrested after a report from an individual with concerns about a relationship between a Decorah High School teacher and a student.
The individual thought the relationship was “inappropriate” and offered evidence that police said appeared to corroborate the claim.
Police notified the district and investigated.
