Decorah Sports Complex Funding Revisited

After rebuffing the City of Decorah last week over using Winneshiek County funding going to a new sports complex, the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors returned to the matter Monday.

Supervisor Mark Faldet asked to revisit the matter.

Decorah is seeking a Community Attraction and Tourism grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. To get that, Decorah needs to demonstrate community support, something Decorah wants to demonstrate by means of having the county on board with funding in order to convince the state to give its support.

“By us not supporting this project is potentially blocking them from getting this grant,” said Faldet.

He argued that supporting the City of Decorah was a matter of fairness, pointing to some funding for other cities.

“We owe it to the City of Decorah to help them get it,” said Faldet.

He acknowledged that his district is mostly made up of the City of Decorah.

“I’m not really prepared to make a decision today,” said Chairman Dan Langreck. “If I did, I know which way it would go.”

Langreck pointed to budgeting down the road as an option.

“I’m willing to consider if we can do it in next year’s budget,” said Langreck.

According to Faldet, the impact on Decorah should be considered.

“We want to keep Decorah strong,” said Faldet.

Supervisors are likely to return to the matter in the near future.

“I will make up my decision by next week,” said Langreck.

A resolution naming Neste Valley Road and approving a stop sign at the point of turning onto Townline Road was approved.

Additionally, Winneshiek County remains a finalist for federal funding.

This is through a BUILD grant.

“There’s nothing new this week,” said Engineer Michael Keuny.

Work is continuing ahead of winter’s arrival as the county looks to get things finished.

“Townline Culvert work was finished last week,” said Keuny.