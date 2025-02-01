Deputy Charged With Felony

A four-year veteran of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is facing a felony charge as few details are being released.

The sheriff’s office has announced Makenz Kriener, 33, of Fort Atkinson, has been charged with Class “D” felony sales tax evasion and simple misdemeanor theft - fifth degree.

“The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received information of possible criminal misconduct,” said a statement released Thursday. “This allegation involved an employee within the sheriff’s office. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated an internal investigation. Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.”

No additional details would be released at this time, according to the press release.

Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx said he was unable to comment.

“I cannot legally comment on...this personnel matter at this time,” said Marx.