Doris C. Thompson
Doris C. Thompson, 93, of Spillville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.
