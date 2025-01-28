Driver Charged With Assault After Crash

CLERMONT - After law enforcement responded to an accident Monday, an Elgin man is facing four counts of assault on persons in certain occupation as well as OWI and interference with official acts, in addition to careless driving, failure to maintain control and no insurance.

David Peter Tinker, 73, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in the 5000 block of Harding Road shortly after 5 p.m.

When a deputy arrived, he found the Clermont Fire Department on the scene as a car was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Deputy Andrew Terrones, Tinker admitted to using both alcohol and marijuana.

Tinker was reportedly having difficulty standing on his feet and was slurring his words as well as struggling repeatedly to put on his own jacket, attempting to put it on upside down due to his intoxication.

The suspect was taken to Gundersen-Palmer in West Union where he was allegedly uncooperative with staff before being cleared to be taken to jail.

At the jail, Tinker allegedly assaulted two members of the jail staff, including grabbing a jailer’s privates and kicked a deputy in the leg while yelling and bragged he had the money to bail out.

“After assaulting jail staff and myself, Mr. Tinker made mention that he had the money to bail out and it would not be much and continued to be an issue with deputies, officers, medical personnel and jail staff,” said Terrones in a sworn statement.