Drug Raid Nets Four Arrests

Four people are in custody after a weekend drug raid.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department executed a search warrant at 125 Adams St. Apartment D West Union.

During a search of the apartment, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized. Zoe Terese Thibadeau, 28 of West Union, Tylor Andrew Richmond, 33 of West Union, and Gabriella Lea Xiya, 19 of West Union, were all arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Being Used-Marijuana both serious misdemeanors and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Also during the warrant execution law enforcement took additional information a wanted subject was hiding in another apartment in the same house/ building. Brennen Glen Christopher Frick, 28 of Waukon, was arrested on a valid warrant for 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and marijuana) Frick, Thibadeau, Richmond, and Xiya were all taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they awaited initial appearance. Frick was held on a $3,000 bond.