Drug, Weapon Arrests Made

A weekend drug bust has led to multiple arrests.

At approximately 7:23pm Saturday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 682 Fulton St. in Arlington.

During the search Deputies located approximately 270 grams of Marijuana including 2 firearms and drug paraphernalia. Thomas Edward Robbins, age 18 of Arlington is being charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Gathering where controlled substances are used. Robert James Blackford III, age 30 of Arlington is being charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Gathering where controlled substances are used. Charles Benjamen Friedlein, age 23 of Arlington is being charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Gathering where controlled substances are used.

Holley Marie Robbins, age 39 of Arlington is being charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Gathering where controlled substances are used. All defendants are being held in the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fayette Police Department.