Four-Alarm Blaze Battled

FESTINA - Calmar, Ossian, Fort Atkinson and West Union fire departments were on scene at press time Monday battling a house fire in rural Festina.

Winneshiek County Dispatch initially called out Calmar and Ossian firemen as well as WinnMed ambulance to 2224 110th St. at 10:35 a.m. Monday.

The blaze reportedly began in a garage attached to a house, but the fire soon spread to the house itself.

Assistance was requested from Fort Atkinson and then from West Union fire departments over the county line.

Winneshiek County Dispatch was notified that firefighters would be tied up for hours at the fire with a request to utilize out-of-county support as needed during that time for any emergencies that might arise.

The Decorah Fire Department for its part was called out to 604 W. Broadway in Decorah at First Lutheran Church to help with people trapped in an elevator at the same time as a busy morning quickly tied up much of the area’s emergency resources.

With the Festina blaze, Winneshiek County Emergency Management was requested as was the power company.