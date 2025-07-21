Happy Birthday, Calmar

CALMAR - The city took on a festive air over the weekend as Calmar’s 175th anniversary celebration drew crowds.

Live music, a grand parade and royalty were on hand for the event.

Work at the city’s former depot in particular showed as visitors checked out a key component of the city’s history, its connection to the railroads.

Inflatables, food and music were among the offerings.

Drawing a lot of attention was the parade with 2025 Little Miss Calmar Reagan Gehling, Grand Marshalls Madonna Reisner and Erv Glock and 1950 Centennial Queen Goldie Mae Hillesland among the royalty as well as a bevy of Little Miss Calmar Princesses and past Little Miss Calmar winners from 1992 to 2012.