High-Speed Chase Leads to Luther College

DECORAH - One man is in custody on multiple charge including three separate felonies after a simple traffic stop saw the driver refuse to pull over and instead ending up on the campus of Luther College.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., a Winneshiek County deputy attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was in the City of Decorah.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped away at high speed in Decorah and headed for Luther College.

The deputy ended pursuit for safety reason rather than give chase through campus as the driver headed through the grass and struck a sign, narrowly avoiding other obstacles.

The vehicle was located parked right in front of a building on campus with the driver running away on foot before being eventually found on campus.

Cody Reisner, 41, was charged with a Class B felony of a controlled substance violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Class D felony for a controlled substance violation - third or subsequent for possession of marijuana and a Class D felony for failure to affix drug tax stamp, serious misdemeanor eluding, serious misdemeanor interference with official acts with a bodily injury specification and simple misdemeanor criminal mischief - fifth degree as well as reckless driving.