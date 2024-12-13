Ice Storm Will Hit Region

Old Man Winter will arrive with a vengeance.

The National Weather Service is warning those with travel plans for Saturday to make alternate plans.

A wintry mix combining freezing rain, sleet and snow should arrive sometime late in the day Friday.

Peak impact should take place after 3 a.m. and last until mid-afternoon Saturday.

Ice accumulations could be up to .2 inches, making roads in some places nearly impassable.

The good news is the cold will abate during the day Friday and reach above freezing the day Saturday briefly, but that should make the situation worse with melting/re-freezing.