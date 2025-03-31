Imoehl Joins WCSO

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office recently hired Deputy Cody Imoehl.

Cody was raised between Ossian and Castalia. Cody graduated from South Winneshiek High School in 2011.

Cody then attended Iowa Lakes Community College and studied motorcycle technology. In 2021 he was hired by the Decorah Police Department and graduated in the 302nd class of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy at Camp Dodge Military Base in Johnston, Iowa.

Cody has been a member of the Ossian Fire Department since 2017. Cody was also an EMT for the Ossian Ambulance. In his free time, he enjoys hunting and fishing and spending time with his wife, Jacinda, and their children.