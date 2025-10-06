Irish Fest Plans Take Shape

LAWLER - With the year’s theme of Shamrock Wishes & Irish Kisses, Irish Lawler Fest will be returning.

Set to kick off Friday, June 20 with an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. and then performances with Madison Kolbet at 7 p.m. and Rebel Queens at 8:30 p.m.

Early activities during the day include a four-man best shot golf tournament at Jackson Heights at 9 a.m., a kids’ area at Croell Park from 6 to 9 p.m. and an outdoor movie at dusk.

The fun for Saturday will have stage entertainment as well as the parade at 1 p.m.

Bagpiper Paul will perform, followed by the Amadans at 3:15 p.m., Kellen O’Collulm at 5 p.m., Sorcha at 6:45 p.m. and Cory Farley at 9 p.m.

Activities Saturday also include a car show after the parade, kids’ area from 2 to 9 p.m. and then an outdoor movie at dusk.