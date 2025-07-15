K9 Drago Disarms Shotgun-Wielding Man

A Winneshiek County man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly began advancing on a deputy with a shotgun and discharged the weapon more than once before the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit Drago disarmed him.

After deputies went to a home on Ranch Road for a welfare check at shortly before 2 p.m. July 14, the man’s father said Jordan Schaller, 29, was not home. Moments later, Schaller then started coming across the lawn bearing a 20-gauge shotgun toward the deputy.

Schaller allegedly refused law enforcement orders to drop the weapon.

Backup was called with multiple officers responding, and K9 Drago was released on Schaller, biting him to get him to drop the shotgun and then fetching the shotgun back to deputies.

Schaller is now charged with a Class C felony for assault on a peace officer with a specification of using/displaying a firearm and Class D felonies for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault while participating in a felony as well as serious misdemeanor harassment.

A $21,500 cash bond has been set.