Knights Edge Warriors

CALMAR - A final quarter rally allowed Newman Catholic to narrowly best the Warriors as South Winneshiek boys went 42-44.

Up 7-6 after the first quarter and tied at 20-20 going into halftime, the Warriors held even with the Knights 8-8 in scoring to put the game at 28-28 going into the final quarter.

Then the Knights went 16-14 in scoring advantage.

“Our kids executed our offensive game plan at a high level,” said Coach Jason Ohrt. “Our offensive line played their best game, led by Tristen Bodensteiner, Ray Lienau, Adam Schmitt, Logan Tieskoetter, Aydan Polafox-Schultz and Brandon Kriener. We were able to record 29 1st downs (highest total since stat tracking has taken place) and 448 yards on the ground. We have things to improve on as we struggled defensively and were unable to make a play on 3rd and 4th down despite putting Newman in long yardage situations a number of times.”

The Warriors will return to action this Friday on the road against AGWSR.

Sept. 20

SW 7 13 8 14

Newman 6 14 8 16

Individual rush

Kuboushek 31-216 3TDs

Todd 15-153 2TDs

Greve 9-79 1 TD

No passing stats

Individual tackling

Kuboushek 8 2TFL

Y Macario 7

Franzen 6

Greve 6

Todd 4.5