Lady Trojans Advance to Semifinal

JACKSON JUNCTION - Turkey Valley bested Kee to win the first round of Regional Action.

“Our first round went as we had hoped, and we are now moving on to Nashua,” said Coach Tammy Vrzak. “The girls came together last night and played as a team. We can see their confidence in their play, especially during last night’s

attacks. Kinsey Reicks, Annika Bodensteiner, and Layni Schuchhardt had a great night on the net. Serving, as always, was a strong area for us.”

Turkey Valley continued the winning run with a victory 3-0 over Nashua-Plainfield mid-week.

“We definitely played the best game of the season so far,” said Vrzak. “The girls had it all: hitting, blocking, digging, and serving. They were in sync! Ella Ives shut down the middle hitter right away to set the pace!”

Oct. 21

TV 25 25 25

Kee 16 7 9

Oct. 23

TV 25 25 25

N-P 20 23 19