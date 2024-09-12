Lady Trojans Edge MFL MarMac

MONONA - Against MFL MarMac, Turkey Valley girls saw a solid win to get things going for the week.

The Lady Trojans won the evening 45-40.

“A great team win,” said Coach Steve Hoffert. “The girls fought really hard tonight. This was a very physical game and we didn’t back down from it. We made some clutch free throws late to seal it.”

Up Friday was a contest with Kee with the TV girls going 30-39 after TV took an early lead 9-8 with the first quarter but couldn’t hold it, falling down by a single point at halftime to 17-18.

Kee then added 10 points to its lead in the third quarter with TV girls able to shave off two points in the final quarter but not quite recovering the lead.

A 48-57 loss to New Hampton closed out the week as the Lady Chickasaws took a 14-10 lead in the first quarter with and the Lady Trojans down 22-28 by halftime.

Dec. 3

Editor’s Note: No stats available.

Dec. 6

TV 9 8 4 9

Kee 8 10 14 7

Dec. 7

TV 10 12 12 14

NH 14 16 15 12