Lady Warriors Do Battle at Decorah Tournament

DECORAH - Saturday brought the Lady Warriors up to Decorah to face a busy field of opponents.

Wrestling at 135, South Winneshiek’s Gracie Walz was a standout for the day as she earned runner up in her weight class to score 26 team points for the Lady Warriors.

“Saturday at Decorah was a good day overall,” said Coach Ethan Adams. “Between some wrestlers needing to prioritize the school musical, some injuries, and some illnesses, we’ve been pretty shorthanded here lately. Tuesday and Saturday were a good start to our season, and we saw a lot of improvements from just Tuesday to Saturday, which is exciting. Gracie Walz had a great day, finishing second. Odessa Oyloe did a good job as well, finishing 6th and even flipping a match that she had lost on Tuesday. We’re extremely proud of the work the girls have already put in, and we’re ready to work to get better over the next few weeks!”

Nov. 23

120

Sophia Dvorak (1-4); Champ. Round 1 - Isla Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco) 5-1 won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 1-4 (Fall 1:19); Cons. Round 1 - Brandi Nehls (Decorah) 1-2 won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 1-4 (Fall 1:53)

125

Odessa Oyloe (3-5) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 3-5 received a bye; Champ. Round 2 - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 3-5 won by fall over Addelyn Hoskinson (Cedar Falls) 0-3 (Fall 3:40); Quarterfinal - Apryl Halsor (Cedar Falls) 4-0 won by fall over Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 3-5 (Fall 0:53); Cons. Round 4 - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 3-5 won by fall over Alexa Wolthoff (Riceville) 2-2 (Fall 5:25); Cons. Round 5 - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 3-5 won by decision over Kylee Babcock (Aplington/Parkersburg) 2-4 (Dec 8-3); Cons. Semi - Sophia Salinas (Postville) 3-1 won by fall over Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 3-5 (Fall 3:33)

135

Mackenzi Maxwell (0-5); Champ. Round 1 - Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winneshiek) 0-5 received a bye; Champ. Round 2 - Fernanda Hernandez (Postville) 1-2 won by fall over Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winneshiek) 0-5 (Fall 2:43); Cons. Round 2 - Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winneshiek) 0-5 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Madi Fritcher-Larson (Crestwood, Cresco) 2-4 won by fall over Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winneshiek) 0-5 (Fall 3:04)

135

Gracie Walz (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 5-1 received a bye; Champ. Round 2 - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 5-1 won by fall over Farah Glascock (Cedar Falls) 2-2 (Fall :49); Quarterfinal - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 5-1 won by fall over Chloe Gorby (Cedar Falls) 2-2 (Fall 4:34); Semifinal - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 5-1 won by fall over Ellie Reints (Aplington/Parkersburg) 3-2 (Fall 2:42)

140

McKenna Looby (1-4); Champ. Round 1 - Jorja Johnson (Waukon) 3-1 won by fall over McKenna Looby (South Winneshiek) 1-4 (Fall :41); Cons. Round 1 - Bayleigh Wood (MFL MarMac) 1-2 won by major decision over McKenna Looby (South Winneshiek) 1-4 (MD 8-0)