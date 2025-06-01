Langreck, Vick Will Lead Supervisors

Dan Langreck was reappointed as chairman while Mark Vick was named vice chairman as the Winnesheik County Board of Supervisors saw its organizational meeting for 2025.

Langreck was the sole nominee for chairman while Shirley Vermace was also suggested as vice chairman with Vick winning the vote, 3-2.

The board then turned to financing for W14 work with a RAISE grant agreement that could pay for 72 percent of the work.

Winneshiek County would be responsible for 28 percent.

The grant is through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Work is estimated to cost in excess of $2 million.

“I think it’s a really good deal,” said Engineer Michael Keuny.

The engineer said the estimate has a bit of uncertainty with a final bill difficult to pin down a total by the time work ends.

“I’m not sure of a lot of things right now,” said Keuny.

Debate arose over appointing a new County Treasurer as Tim Smock was nominated for the role with Supervisor Steve Kelsay then voicing opposition as he said the board had not interviewed candidates.

Auditor Ben Steines said that the public notice published by the board had said appointment would be today, and Steines said he would have to serve as County Treasurer if no appointment was made, a burden he asked not to have.

Smock’s appointment was approved 4-1 with Kelsay voting against appointment.

“Your office does a great job,” said Vermace to Smock.

Stacey Darling, Nate Onsager, Amanda Humpal and Becky Steines were named as Deputy Treasurers.

Also under organizational details, the Calmar Courier and Decorah Leader were approved as official county newspapers.

A holiday schedule additionally came up for consideration with Vermace asking about the logistics with Christmas falling on a Thursday as she asked about having the day after Christmas made a holiday as well.

Steines said past practice had been to have staff use a vacation day if they wanted to take off the day after Christmas with typically a skeleton staff on hand in the courthouse.

Vermace pointed to the skeleton level of staffing as a practical argument for just going ahead and formally closing, but the board declined to add an additional day of holiday.