Lawler Man Accused of Felony Rampage Across Waucoma
WAUCOMA - Reports throughout October and November of property damage throughout Waucoma have led to an arrest.
Luke Joseph Langreck, 19, has been arrested after multiple search warrants were served, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
He is charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class “D” felony.
Bond has been set at $5,000.
