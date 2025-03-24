Man Charged With Running Unlicensed Slaughter Operation

ELGIN - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship and the Iowa Meat and Poultry Inspection Bureau have jointly been involved in the arrest of an area man who allegedly ran an unlicensed meat and poultry slaughter operating for decades without any realizing what was going on.

Ethan Grant Guyer, Jr., 59, of Elgin, was arrested on two felony theft counts, one felony fraudulent practice - first degree charge and one misdemeanor poultry license violation. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities alleged the total value of products involved approached $200,000.

“The Defendant was engaged in the slaughter, packing, and distribution of beef and swine,” said Deputy Chase Blagsvedt. “On February 11, 2025, an interview was conducted with the Defendant, who admitted to the activities stated previously being conducted for the past 20 years. The Defendant, by his own admission, in a written statement of total sales of [$]189,560.00 for the slaughter and processing of 150 beef and 500 swine at 80 cents a pound carcass weight. The Defendant failed to have meat food products inspected. The meat processed, sold, or donated was adulterated as it was not inspected as required.”

The operation came to light after multiple individuals claimed that Guyer failed to deliver their meat.