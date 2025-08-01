New Details Emerge Following Charges Against Deputy

DECORAH - A four-year veteran of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is facing a felony charge of misusing the department’s tax-exempt status to buy personal items and a misdemeanor theft charge.

The sheriff’s office has announced Makenz Allen Kriener, 33, of Fort Atkinson, has been charged with Class “D” felony sales tax evasion and simple misdemeanor theft - fifth degree.

“The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received information of possible criminal misconduct,” said a statement released Thursday. “This allegation involved an employee within the sheriff’s office. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office immediately initiated an internal investigation. Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.”

According to court records, a complaint was received in early December after which the department began an investigation utilizing DCI to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest as is standard practice.

“This investigation showed that Makenz Allen Kriener had gone to Norby’s Farm Fleet while on duty and he purchased items on the WCSO tax-exempt account; items that were not approved by the Sheriff’s Office and later determined to be for personal use,” said Deputy Chris Wuebker in a sworn statement. “A sales receipt of the sale was obtained, showing that the purchase was placed on the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s government account, excluding sales tax, showing a cash transaction.”

The items were primarily for his own use.

“Makenz Allen Kriener admitted the use of items is on a mostly personal basis and had stored the items at his residence,” said Wuebker.

Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx said he was unable to comment.

“I cannot legally comment on...this personnel matter at this time,” said Marx. Kriener’s current status within the sheriff’s office was not confirmed by the sheriff.

He was originally hired back in November 2020 after graduating from South Winneshiek High School in 2009 and then beginning work as a jailer in 2016 before attending the 278th Class for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, according to information previously provided by the department.

Peace Officer Certification records are handled by the academy and so far Kriener’s certification has not been affected.

“As of today’s date, Makenz Kriener is a certified peace officer in the State of Iowa,” said Jill Polich with the Records division at the academy.

