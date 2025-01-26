NH/TV Girls Dominate UIC Tournament

ELKADER - With 10 girls wrestling and all 10 making their way to the podium, NH/TV saw impressive results during the 2025 Upper Iowa Conference Girls Tournament Friday.

NH/TV scored 151 points for first place, followed by Waukon with 127.5 for second and North Fayette Valley with 125 for third.

South Winneshiek had 72 points for seventh for the day.

NH/TV saw Vanessa Salas at 115, Kelly Throndson at 140 and Ava Trenda at 235 all grab Conference Championships while Taylynn Bass at 105, Drey O’Brien at 110, Harper Humpal at 125 and Kaidance Hall at 235 all took Runner Up as did South Winneshiek’s Maddy Jansen at 130.

At 135, South Winneshiek’s Gracie Walz took Conference Champion.

Jan. 24

SW

105: Isabelle Goltz (8-21) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Addison Donahue (Waukon) 18-20 won by fall over Isabelle Goltz (South Winneshiek) 8-21 (Fall 2:25); Cons. Round 1 - Isabelle Goltz (South Winneshiek) 8-21 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Isabelle Goltz (South Winneshiek) 8-21 won by fall over Ashlyn Blake (MFL MarMac) 18-15 (Fall :24); 3rd Place Match - Addison Donahue (Waukon) 18-20 won by tech fall over Isabelle Goltz (South Winneshiek) 8-21 (TF-1.5 4:00 (20-5))

110: Sophia Dvorak (6-26) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Veda Torkelson (MFL MarMac) 13-25 won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 6-26 (Fall 1:17); Cons. Round 1 - Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 6-26 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Emily Reinhardt (Waukon) 14-10 won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 6-26 (Fall 1:07); 5th Place Match - Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 6-26 won by fall over Veda Torkelson (MFL MarMac) 13-25 (Fall 3:45)

125: Odessa Oyloe (13-23) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 13-23 won by fall over Mally Linkenmeyer (Riceville) 20-23 (Fall 2:00); Semifinal - Reese Berns (Central Elkader) 40-6 won by fall over Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 13-23 (Fall :53); Cons. Semi - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 13-23 won by fall over Alysia Dundee (Waukon) 7-17 (Fall 1:29); 3rd Place Match - Mally Linkenmeyer (Riceville) 20-23 won by fall over Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 13-23 (Fall 3:22)

130: Maddy Jansen (21-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 21-7 won by fall over Candy Solovi (Postville) 10-19 (Fall :52); Semifinal - Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 21-7 won by decision over Sophie Glaser (NH/TV) 35-10 (Dec 12-8); 1st Place Match - Mayleigh Medberry (Central Elkader) 44-7 won by decision over Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 21-7 (Dec 9-7)

130: Mackenzi Maxwell (5-20); Quarterfinal - Mayleigh Medberry (Central Elkader) 44-7 won by fall over Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winneshiek) 5-20 (Fall 1:03); Cons. Round 1 - Savannah Burns (Waukon) 15-12 won by fall over Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winneshiek) 5-20 (Fall 1:59)

135: Jena Peters (8-12) placed 4th; Quarterfinal - Jena Peters (South Winneshiek) 8-12 received a bye; Semifinal - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 20-9 won by fall over Jena Peters (South Winneshiek) 8-12 (Fall 1:51); Cons. Semi - Jena Peters (South Winneshiek) 8-12 received a bye; 3rd Place Match - Gracie Kuhn (North Fayette Valley) 11-11 won by fall over Jena Peters (South Winneshiek) 8-12 (Fall :46)

135: Gracie Walz (20-9) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 20-9 received a bye; Semifinal - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 20-9 won by fall over Jena Peters (South Winneshiek) 8-12 (Fall 1:51); 1st Place Match - Gracie Walz (South Winneshiek) 20-9 won by fall over Isabelle White (Postville) 22-17 (Fall :53)

NH/TV

100: Addison Neville (15-20) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Addison Neville (NH/TV) 15-20 won by fall over Hailey Miller (Waukon) 12-13 (Fall 3:59); Semifinal - Kennedy Bachman (MFL MarMac) 37-6 won by fall over Addison Neville (NH/TV) 15-20 (Fall :54); Cons. Semi - Addison Neville (NH/TV) 15-20 won by fall over Jasmin Roman (Postville) 13-25 (Fall 2:33); 3rd Place Match - Kaylin Kibbee (Janesville) 14-7 won by major decision over Addison Neville (NH/TV) 15-20 (MD 12-2)

105: Taelynn Bass (24-16) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Taelynn Bass (NH/TV) 24-16 won by fall over Ava Leibold (Janesville) 2-14 (Fall 1:15); Semifinal - Taelynn Bass (NH/TV) 24-16 won by fall over Ashlyn Blake (MFL MarMac) 18-15 (Fall 1:19); 1st Place Match - Brielle Starkweather (North Fayette Valley) 32-10 won by fall over Taelynn Bass (NH/TV) 24-16 (Fall 1:51)

110: Drey O`Brien (26-18) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Drey O`Brien (NH/TV) 26-18 received a bye; Semifinal - Drey O`Brien (NH/TV) 26-18 won by fall over Veda Torkelson (MFL MarMac) 13-25 (Fall 1:07); 1st Place Match - Addison Buseman (Janesville) 26-9 won by fall over Drey O`Brien (NH/TV) 26-18 (Fall 3:36)

115: Vanessa Salas (15-16) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Vanessa Salas (NH/TV) 15-16 received a bye; Semifinal - Vanessa Salas (NH/TV) 15-16 won by fall over Harper Winter (Waukon) 13-14 (Fall 2:38); 1st Place Match - Vanessa Salas (NH/TV) 15-16 won by major decision over Bernice Garcia (Postville) 17-16 (MD 11-2)

125: Harper Humpal (22-11) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Harper Humpal (NH/TV) 22-11 received a bye; Semifinal - Harper Humpal (NH/TV) 22-11 won by fall over Abigail Jones (Janesville) 16-14 (Fall 5:07); 1st Place Match - Reese Berns (Central Elkader) 40-6 won by decision over Harper Humpal (NH/TV) 22-11 (Dec 8-7)

130: Sophie Glaser (35-10) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Sophie Glaser (NH/TV) 35-10 received a bye; Semifinal - Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 21-7 won by decision over Sophie Glaser (NH/TV) 35-10 (Dec 12-8); Cons. Semi - Sophie Glaser (NH/TV) 35-10 won by fall over Savannah Burns (Waukon) 15-12 (Fall 1:46); 3rd Place Match - Sophie Glaser (NH/TV) 35-10 won by fall over Charlotte Koether (MFL MarMac) 23-17 (Fall 3:23)

140: Kelly Throndson (17-3) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Kelly Throndson (NH/TV) 17-3 received a bye; Semifinal - Kelly Throndson (NH/TV) 17-3 won by fall over Ashlynn Klusman (North Fayette Valley) 22-15 (Fall :39); 1st Place Match - Kelly Throndson (NH/TV) 17-3 won by fall over Presley Pugh (Janesville) 19-7 (Fall 3:18)

235: Ava Trende (26-8) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Ava Trende (NH/TV) 26-8 received a bye; Semifinal - Ava Trende (NH/TV) 26-8 received a bye; 1st Place Match - Ava Trende (NH/TV) 26-8 won by fall over Kaidance Hall (NH/TV) 16-9 (Fall 4:23)

235: Marjorie Reicks (9-8) placed 3rd; Quarterfinal - Marjorie Reicks (NH/TV) 9-8 received a bye; Semifinal - Kaidance Hall (NH/TV) 16-9 won by fall over Marjorie Reicks (NH/TV) 9-8 (Fall 1:28); Cons. Semi - Marjorie Reicks (NH/TV) 9-8 received a bye; 3rd Place Match - Marjorie Reicks (NH/TV) 9-8 received a bye

235: Kaidance Hall (16-9) placed 2nd; Quarterfinal - Kaidance Hall (NH/TV) 16-9 received a bye; Semifinal - Kaidance Hall (NH/TV) 16-9 won by fall over Marjorie Reicks (NH/TV) 9-8 (Fall 1:28); 1st Place Match - Ava Trende (NH/TV) 26-8 won by fall over Kaidance Hall (NH/TV) 16-9 (Fall 4:23)