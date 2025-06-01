NH/TV Girls Grab Third at Denver

DENVER - Following up on action up at Osage, the NH/TV girls took part in the Denver Invitational Saturday.

The girls had 149 points to take third place as Waverly-Shell Rock had 198.5 for first place and Vinton-Shellsburg had 156 for second.

Sophie Glaser is proving to be a major asset for the girls as she grabbed first place at 130, her second time in a week.

Harper Humpal had runner up at 125.

At 235, Ava Tremde had first.

The girls will be back out Friday over at Central.

Jan. 4

100: Addison Neville (9-15) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Addison Neville (New Hampton) 9-15 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kaylin Kibbee (Janesville) 11-7 won by decision over Addison Neville (New Hampton) 9-15 (Dec 15-8); Cons. Round 2 - Addison Neville (New Hampton) 9-15 won by fall over Hannah Weets (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-12 (Fall 1:52); Cons. Round 3 - Amri Schwartz (Waverly-Shell Rock) 16-16 won by fall over Addison Neville (New Hampton) 9-15 (Fall 3:28); 5th Place Match - Addison Neville (New Hampton) 9-15 won by fall over Kaylin Kibbee (Janesville) 11-7 (Fall 1:15)

105: Taelynn Bass (15-13) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton) 15-13 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton) 15-13 won by decision over Devin Meyer (Oelwein) 8-11 (Dec 7-6); Semifinal - Abby Doyle (Waverly-Shell Rock) 8-2 won by fall over Taelynn Bass (New Hampton) 15-13 (Fall 1:34); Cons. Round 3 - Olivia Port (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-17 won by fall over Taelynn Bass (New Hampton) 15-13 (Fall 4:50); 5th Place Match - Kylie Belinsky (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 9-8 won by fall over Taelynn Bass (New Hampton) 15-13 (Fall 1:16)

110: Drey O`Brien (17-15) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Drey O`Brien (New Hampton) 17-15 won by fall over Kaylee Cantrell (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-14 (Fall 4:35); Quarterfinal - Violet Diaz (Denver) 19-0 won by fall over Drey O`Brien (New Hampton) 17-15 (Fall 1:20); Cons. Round 2 - Kaelynn Roster (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-10 won by fall over Drey O`Brien (New Hampton) 17-15 (Fall 2:59); Cons. Round 3 - Drey O`Brien (New Hampton) 17-15 won by fall over AdAson Hovey (AGWSR) 2-6 (Fall :33); 7th Place Match - Drey O`Brien (New Hampton) 17-15 won by fall over Kaylee Cantrell (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-14 (Fall 3:22)

115: Vanessa Salas (10-12); Champ. Round 1 - Kaitlyn Bonewitz (Benton Community) 13-15 won by fall over Vanessa Salas (New Hampton) 10-12 (Fall 1:46); Cons. Round 1 - Vanessa Salas (New Hampton) 10-12 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Vanessa Salas (New Hampton) 10-12 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Addison Buseman (Janesville) 18-7 won by fall over Vanessa Salas (New Hampton) 10-12 (Fall 1:56)

125: Harper Humpal (14-8) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Harper Humpal (New Hampton) 14-8 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Harper Humpal (New Hampton) 14-8 won by fall over Natalie Krohse (Alburnett) 8-14 (Fall 3:44); Semifinal - Harper Humpal (New Hampton) 14-8 won by decision over Sadie Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) 17-7 (Dec 5-3); 1st Place Match - Camille Schult (Waverly-Shell Rock) 27-2 won by tech fall over Harper Humpal (New Hampton) 14-8 (TF-1.5 2:09 (19-3))

130: Sophie Glaser (24-8) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton) 24-8 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton) 24-8 won by fall over Sophia Schuman (Columbus Catholic, Waterloo) 5-10 (Fall 1:54); Semifinal - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton) 24-8 won by fall over Willow Sexton (Benton Community) 23-13 (Fall 1:06); 1st Place Match - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton) 24-8 won by decision over Camden Erhardt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 26-9 (Dec 8-3)

145: Kelly Throndson (7-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Kelly Throndson (New Hampton) 7-2 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kelly Throndson (New Hampton) 7-2 received a bye; Semifinal - Kelly Throndson (New Hampton) 7-2 won by fall over Kiana Hilsenbeck (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 12-12 (Fall 2:19); 1st Place Match - Kelly Throndson (New Hampton) 7-2 won by fall over Peyton Burt (Waterloo West) 15-7 (Fall 4:47)

235: Kaidance Hall (13-8) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 won by decision over Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 (Dec 5-0); Semifinal - Ava Trende (New Hampton) 20-7 won by fall over Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 (Fall 3:15); Cons. Round 3 - Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 won by fall over Vivian Soifer (Charles City) 4-8 (Fall :20); 3rd Place Match - Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 won by fall over Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 (Fall 3:08)

235: Ava Trende (20-7) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Ava Trende (New Hampton) 20-7 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Ava Trende (New Hampton) 20-7 won by fall over Brooklyn Warnke (Charles City) 7-11 (Fall 1:37); Semifinal - Ava Trende (New Hampton) 20-7 won by fall over Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 (Fall 3:15); 1st Place Match - Ava Trende (New Hampton) 20-7 won by fall over Averie Gale (Benton Community) 11-2 (Fall :24)

235: Marjorie Reicks (7-7) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 won by decision over Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 (Dec 5-0); Cons. Round 2 - Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 won by fall over Brooklyn Warnke (Charles City) 7-11 (Fall 1:09); Cons. Round 3 - Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 won by fall over Reagan Westphal (Waterloo West) 12-12 (Fall 1:25); 3rd Place Match - Kaidance Hall (New Hampton) 13-8 won by fall over Marjorie Reicks (New Hampton) 7-7 (Fall 3:08)