Officers Make Sweep With Search Warrants

DECORAH - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office visited five separated locations with eight people taken into law enforcement custody in one of the biggest enforcement actions undertaken recently for the Winneshiek County area.

Officers served search warrants at 2480 Dogwood Road, Decorah; 309 John Street, Decorah; 1015 S Mechanic Street, Decorah; 508 Plum Street, Decorah, and 803 E Pearl Street, Decorah.

Methamphetamine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms were all involved in the multi-narcotic, multi-location operation of a criminal operation.

Two individuals have been charged with a felony including Marissa Kelty, 33, of Decorah, who is facing a Class B felony charge of a controlled substance violation (methamphetamine) and a Class D felony charge of gathering where controlled substances are used and Lucas O’Neill, 42, of Decorah, who faces a Class D felony charge of failure to affix a drug stamp as well as serious misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) - second offense.

“After months long investigation, evidence was obtained from cell phone records, social media records, electronic currency transactions, interviews with confidential sources, location data, and photo evidence,” said Deputy Cole Tweten in a sworn statement. “The evidence shows that on numerous occasions, specifically in the timeframe of February 4th through February 26th, [Marissa Kelty] conspired with one or more persons to deliver more than 5 grams of Methamphetamine in Winneshiek County, IA. The evidence also shows that the Defendant used her personal residence, 309 John Street Decorah, IA, for the purpose of sponsoring, promoting, or aiding a meeting or gathering with the knowledge or intent that a controlled substance would be distributed, used, or possessed.”

In addition to a slew of illegal substances, during service of the warrants, one man, who is a registered sex offender, admitted to law enforcement that he had been staying at another location “for at least a couple weeks,” according to a sworn statement from Deputy Casey Smith.

Also charged were Raymond Delagarza, 41, of Decorah, for serious misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); Erin Chambers, 42, of Decorah, for serious misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); Faith Hill, 39, of Decorah, for serious misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana); Mitchell Kubik, 37, of Postville, for an aggravated misdemeanor sex offender registration violation, aggravated misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance - second offense and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; Mandy Hammond, 37, of Eldorado, for serious misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and Paige Johanningmeier, 29, of Decorah, for serious misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).