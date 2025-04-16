Ossian Forum Draws Residents

OSSIAN - A Legislative Forum Saturday brought out community members with questions on the term that has cleared its second Funnel Week and is heading toward a conclusion.

Roughly 20 people turned out for the event with a sizable percentage of prominent Democrats among those present for Republican Representative Michael Bergan (District 63) and Sen. Michael Klimesh (District 32).

Questions included criticism of parochial schooling with Klimesh rising to their defense.

“It’s the parents’ choice,” said Klimesh.

Local public school, neighboring public school and even parochial school all present options that work differently for different parents.

Klimesh pointed to a key area in that parochial schools typically provide education options at a lower total cost, brining down the impact for taxpayers across Iowa.

“Essentially, in some ways, it’s a paradigm shift,” said Bergan.

The focus now is student centered, no longer district centered, with parents able to choose where fits best.

Marcia Oltrogge, of Calmar, asked about legislation regarding block grants, particularly in light of the HHS realignment.

She praised the realignment, noting her own time in social work with separate policy manuals to follow depending on whether substance or mental health issues were being treated.

With both functions to be under one roof, this will slice through red tape.

“So, I’m very much in favor of this,” said Oltrogge.

However, given the uncertainty in the first year, Oltrogge asked whether change could be held off for the first or even the first two years to give time to adapt.

Klimesh was sympathetic.

“I understand,” said Klimesh. “It’s a complex process. There’s a lot of moving parts.”

Tim Lecander, former Democratic candidate for District 63, asked about broadband access expansion.

Right now, a key part is so-called “Last Mile” coverage, working to get the very last residents hooked up, no matter how remote their area, according to Bergan, who pointed to Starlink, as one example, as it has been awarded a contract for southern Iowa but has yet to complete the project.

Lecander criticized the free market and called for government intervention.

Winneshiek County Recorder Jayne Schultz was on hand to ask about legislation regarding fees.

“You know we haven’t touched some of these fees since the 80s,” said Klimesh.

The senator said he liked the idea of a modest fee for use.

However, final details need to be ironed out.

“We’re still talking,” said Klimesh.

A question on education funding drew a correction by Bergan to the claim the legislator was cutting funding.

With a two-percent increase in immediate per pupil funding, plus extra money for new teacher pay and more funding for transportation, the increase works out to 2.8 percent, comparable to the national rate of inflation as it has declined rapidly in the last few months.

For years now, education, factoring public school funding as well as colleges, et al. has worked out to around 52 percent of the State of Iowa budget.

“And that’s been held constant,” said Bergan.

Melissa O’Rourke, a former Democratic candidate for Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, asked about HF572, reforming human trafficking. O’Rourke said that with a couple of provisions already in place, then a new law was not needed. She argued that the new law, which penalizes those who knowingly transport illegal aliens, could see some non-profits fall in trouble.

“It puts those people in great jeopardy,” said O’Rourke.

Klimesh said he would study the legislation in more detail and respond to O’Rourke after getting more information.