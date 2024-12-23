Oyloe, Maxwell, Jansen Earn First-Place Finishes

MONONA - South Winneshiek girls headed over to the MFL MarMac Girls Scramble Friday for some strong finishes.

The Lady Warriors had a chance to face off against area teams including North Fayette Valley, Postville, Riceville and the hosting Lady Bulldogs as well as a number of Wisconsin teams including Prairie du Chien and more to see some new opponents.

South Winneshiek did not disappoint as three of the girls took wins for the day as Odessa Oyloe, Mackenzie Maxwell and Maddy Jansen all saw first-place finishes.

The girls are back in action Jan. 2 up at the Osage tournament.

Dec. 20

Isabelle Goltz’s place is 3rd; 1st Place Match - Angie Barrutia-Rucal (Postville) won by fall over Isabelle Goltz (South Winn) (Fall 2:32); 1st Place Match - Brielle Starkweather (North Fayette Valley) won by tech fall over Isabelle Goltz (South Winn) (TF 18-1)

Sophia Dvorak’s place is 3rd; 1st Place Match - Payten Sander (Boscobel Wauzeka Steuben) won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winn) (Fall :30); 1st Place Match - Bernice Garcia (Postville) won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winn) (Fall 0:56)

Odessa Oyloe’s place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points; 1st Place Match - Odessa Oyloe (South Winn) won by fall over Livian Starkey (North Crawford/Seneca) (Fall 1:45); 1st Place Match - Odessa Oyloe (South Winn) won by forfeit over Aalyiah Lathrop (Boscobel Wauzeka Steuben) (FF)

Mackenzi Maxwell’s place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points; 1st Place Match - Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winn) won by fall over Brooklyn Larson (Boscobel Wauzeka Steuben) (Fall 1:33); 1st Place Match - Mackenzi Maxwell (South Winn) won by fall over Ayla Kass (Boscobel Wauzeka Steuben) (Fall 1:11)

Jena Peters’s place is 3rd; 1st Place Match - Mallory McCullick (Boscobel Wauzeka Steuben) won by fall over Jena Peters (South Winn) (Fall :32); 1st Place Match - Rosmery Sis Pable (Postville) won by fall over Jena Peters (South Winn) (Fall 1:50)

Maddy Jansen’s place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points; 1st Place Match - Maddy Jansen (South Winn) won by fall over Alyvia Bahl (Lancaster) (Fall 2:47); 1st Place Match - Maddy Jansen (South Winn) won by fall over Gracie Kuhn (North Fayette Valley) (Fall :31)