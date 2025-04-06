Park Revitalization Moves Forward

FORT ATKINSON — A community effort to improve the Fort Atkinson City Park is bearing fruit.

The Park Revitalization Program’s Phase One is nearing funding completion.

Right now, organizers are working to fill the last gap for $6,000.

The first phase includes resurfacing work for the court to turn into a multi-use space. When completed, two pickleball courts will be a new addition as well as updating two basketball courts.

So, far $32,000 has been raised out of a goal of $38,000 with the largest portion of $12,000 coming from the Winneshiek County Community Foundation along with $5,000 from The Depot Outlet and $1,200 from AcenTek.

Pending contributions coming from Alliant Energy along with private donations are hoped to complete the first phase funding.

“This revitalization is about more than just new courts — it’s about building a stronger, healthier, and more connected community,” said Kay Schmitt, a project leader. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received so far and hopeful that the remaining funds can be raised soon.”

The first phase is set to start in June after funding is secure, followed by fundraising for the second phase of the project, which is to have a zipline along with toddler interactive panels.

Donations are being sought. For more information, contact Kay Schmitt via email at gkschmt@acegroup.cc or go to the City of Fort Atkinson’s Facebook page.