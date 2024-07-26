Postville Driver Nabbed After Hit-And-Run Accident

ELDORADO - A Postville man has been successfully identified as the driver behind a hit-and-run accident near the Eldorado hill.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jackson Wedo, 19, has been arrested for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and following too closely after he allegedly rear-ended a car July 9.

The other driver had slowed for a tractor and was then hit by a driver who took off.

That driver was unable to be located at the time.

After looking into several tips, law enforcement found Wedo's vehicle had damage and paint transfer consistent with the accident.